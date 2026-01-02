Netherlands set course for militarization in 2025 — Russian Ambassador

THE HAGUE, January 2. /TASS/. Authorities of the Netherlands set the course for expedited militarization and the use of the country’s territory as one of NATO strongholds, Russian Ambassador to the kingdom Vladimir Tarabrin told TASS in an interview.

"We observed a consistent trend in 2025 for accelerated militarization of the Netherlands and increasingly more active positioning of the kingdom as one of key elements in the NATO military infrastructure in Europe," the Ambassador said.

The case in point is not only the sharp rise in defense spending but also the systemic integration of the country with strategic and operational planning of the alliance, including accommodation and upgrade of military facilities, logistical hubs and dual-purpose ports and airfields, Tarabrin noted.

"From our point of view, such steps do not contribute to strengthening of European security. Turning the territory of the Netherlands into one of NATO strongholds objectively increases its involvement in military scenarios of the alliance and the level of potential risks as a consequence," the Ambassador stressed. Moscow is particularly concerned that such policy is pursued "without real public discussion" and ignores long-term implications for Europe, he added.