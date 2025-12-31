MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Units of Battlegroup West have repelled three Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks on the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian defense ministry reported.

"On the Kupyansk direction, units of the 6th army repelled three attacks by formations of the 92nd assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and the 15th national guard brigade in the areas of the settlements of Nechvolodovka and Blagodatovka aimed at breaking through to the city of Kupyansk. Up to 30 militants and two pickup trucks were destroyed," the ministry stated.

Russian forces also struck energy facilities used for Ukraine's military-industrial complex and temporary deployment points in 144 districts using "operational-tactical aviation, strike drones and missile and artillery troops." Among the objects struck also was "a fuel depot, and temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russian air defense systems shot down 371 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles in the past 24 hours, while total losses of the Ukrainian military over the past 24 hours amounted to approximately 1,350 servicemen across all directions, according to the ministry.