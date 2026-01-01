Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York city mayor

NEW YORK, January 1. /TASS/. Zohran Mamdani has taken office as New York City mayor, the Associated Press reported.

Mamdani, a Democrat, was sworn in as the city’s first Muslim leader, placing his hand on a Quran as he took his oath, the news agency noted.

The ceremony was administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Mamdani will be sworn in again, in grander style, in a public ceremony at City Hall later on Thursday.

New York City held its mayoral election on November 4, 2025. US President Donald Trump called on New Yorkers to vote for independent candidate Andrew Cuomo, threatening to reduce federal funding to the city if his rival was elected. Trump has called Mamdani a communist, while the mayor describes himself as "a democratic socialist.".