MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia expects the British and French public and lawmakers to pay attention to Russian intelligence reports about London and Paris’s plans to hand over nuclear technologies to Kiev, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told Vesti.

Any attempts to help Ukraine obtain military nuclear potential will trigger Moscow’s tough response, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

TASS has summarized Russia’s official stance on the issue.

Peskov’s comments

Paris and London’s plans to transfer nuclear technologies to Kiev for the purpose of creating a bomb as bordering on insanity, Peskov said.

He expressed hope that this fact will not stay unnoticed by lawmakers and the general public in the United Kingdom and France.

Ushakov’s statements

Russia will notify the United States about the intention of France and Britain to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on the air of Vesti.

The intention of London and Paris to supply Kiev with European nuclear technologies and components secretly will affect Russia’s position, he added.

Zakharova’s remarks

The Kiev regime has repeatedly made statements about its readiness to reconsider Ukraine’s non-nuclear status, and there is substantial evidence of Kiev’s nuclear ambitions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Any attempts to revise Ukraine’s non-nuclear status or for the Kiev regime to obtain nuclear weapons are utterly inadmissible," the diplomat continued.

In her words, states parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons should pay their most serious attention to this episode when they gather for the Review Conference this year as having direct relation to the operation of the Treaty’s regime and the preservation of its integrity.

Britain and France are already actively working on resolving issues involving the covert transfer of European components, equipment, and technologies for nuclear weapons to Ukraine, she added.

West’s efforts "are also focused on ensuring that the appearance of such weapons in Kiev looks like the result of the Ukrainians' own development," she noted.

Any attempts to help Ukraine obtain military nuclear potential will trigger Moscow’s tough response, Zakharova warned.

Russia’s position that Ukraine cannot possess nuclear weapons is uncompromising and categorical, the spokeswoman added.

According to her, Russia has started working on specialized multilateral platforms immediately after receiving the information "to prompt their participants and the leadership of relevant international organizations to bring to reason the British and French authorities, who had overreached in their anti-Russian frenzy."

Expert opinions

The leader of the Workers Party of Britain, George Galloway, told TASS the transfer of nuclear technologies to the Kiev government will put the very existence of humanity under threat. He described it as a catastrophic error for the governments of the UK and France.

Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov, who served from 2010 to 2014, said the potential transfer significantly heightens the risk of a catastrophic escalation to World War III.

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel: "This is a violation of international law, this is a violation of all treaty relations on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. This is a criminal offense."

The North Atlantic Alliance will become a direct participant of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine if France and the United Kingdom provide the Kiev regime with nuclear weapons, said Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).