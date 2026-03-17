Russian foreign trade surplus down to $6.6 bln in January — Central Bank

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Russian foreign trade surplus lost $0.8 bln as of the end of January 2026 in annual terms and totaled $6.6 bln, the Central Bank said.

The surplus of foreign trade in goods fell by $3.2 bln to $6.6 bln against the updated indicator of December 2025. The drop as compared to January 2025 was caused by the more notable contraction in exports versus imports, the regulator said.

The services deficit totaled $3.4 bln in January of this year. "Higher total expenses of Russians during business trips and an increase in imports of other services, including construction services, influenced growth of deficit for the indicator relatively to January 2025," the Central Bank said.

The current account surplus plunged from $2.8 bln in December 2025 to $0.4 bln this January, the regulator added.