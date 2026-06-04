US may contribute to Ukrainian reconciliation through dialogue with Russia — MP

WASHINGTON, June 4. /TASS/. The US administration may facilitate the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic actions and maintaining contacts with Russia, US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (a Republican representing Florida) said.

"I want to be the first to congratulate [US] Secretary of State [Marco Rubio] on achieving a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Although it hasn’t happened yet, using mature diplomacy and maintaining open dialogue with Russia is how this administration will get it done," she wrote on the X social network.

"Anyone who thinks that refusing to talk to Russia is the best way to resolve the war is wrong," she added.

Earlier, during hearings of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Luna asked Rubio about the administration’s contacts with Russia. Rubio replied that he viewed his contacts with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as an act of "mature diplomacy." In his opinion, the United States should, at the very least, maintain relations and engage in dialogue with Moscow.