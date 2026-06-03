NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. The British Army has deployed Challenger 2 tanks to a military base in Estonia's Voru County, near the Russian border, for NATO exercises, Military Watch Magazine (MWM) reported.

According to the publication, the presence of British military equipment is part of a broader deployment of the alliance's ground forces near Russian territory. MWM reported that the tanks are under the command of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and are playing a central role in NATO's Spring Storm military exercise. The publication noted that the deployment of British troops near the Russian border is largely "symbolic," given the limited capabilities of the UK's armed forces.

MWM also argued that the use of Challenger 2 tanks by Ukrainian forces had been ineffective, citing the vehicles' low power-to-weight ratio, outdated fire-control systems, and limited firepower.

According to the publication, NATO’s further involvement in the conflict in Ukraine is being constrained by Russia's deterrence capabilities, the limitations of European armed forces, and the United States' reluctance to assume additional commitments.

This year's largest military exercise, Spring Storm 2026, involving 12,000 troops, began in Estonia on May 4. Units from the army, air force, and navy are taking part in the maneuvers, including the 1st and 2nd Infantry Brigades, the logistics service, the cyber command, and other military units, as well as volunteer paramilitary formations. Units from NATO allies and partner countries are also participating, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, the United States, Ukraine, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, and Sweden.