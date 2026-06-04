German delegation arrives at SPIEF to discuss work of German companies in Russia — MP

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. A delegation from Germany is attending the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to discuss conditions under which some 1,500 German companies are still working in Russia, German parliament member Markus Frohnmaier told TASS on the sidelines of SPIEF.

"We are here to see how our German companies are doing here. About 1,500 our companies still retain presence in Russia, and, naturally, the goal is to make conditions for these companies more favorable again," said Frohnmaier, who is the deputy head of the Alternative for Germany party’s parliament faction and its foreign policy expert.

The lawmaker added that another aspect of his visit was "the energy crisis which Germany has to live through at this point."