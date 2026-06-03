Chisinau moving to complete shutdown of economic relations with Moscow — Russian envoy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Moldovan authorities are moving toward a complete shutdown of economic relations with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov said.

"Economic cooperation between Russia and Moldova is currently extremely complicated by a number of circumstances. First is the position of the current Moldovan leadership, which has embarked on a course toward European integration, disregarding historical, economic, and any humanitarian ties, and is practically leading to a complete collapse of our relations," he said at a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Moldova’s economic relations with the European Union are stagnating, with the volume of Moldovan goods supplied to the EU market not increasing, the diplomat noted. That said, the volume of Moldovan agriculture products traditionally delivered to the Russian market is declining, he stressed. "These items are declining due to political factors, complicated logistics, and the enormous number of barriers as these products have to be transported through three or four countries," Ozerov explained.

Significant difficulties arise in the area of logistics, he noted, adding that "there are no direct flights."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.