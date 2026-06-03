Russia may respond to attacks on its territorial integrity with nukes — senior diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Any action against Russia’s territorial integrity from aggressors may trigger the use of nuclear weapons in the worst-case scenario, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday.

"As regards us, those hypothetical extreme situations that may trigger the use of these weapons were outlined in detail in Russia’s military doctrine and the fundamentals of Russia’s state policy on nuclear deterrence," the senior Russian diplomat recalled.

"To put it somewhat straightforwardly, these documents send a signal that encroachments on Russia or its territorial integrity by aggressors, including those who may possess such weapons, could prompt us to use these weapons in the worst-case scenario," he warned.