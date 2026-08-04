MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian FPV drone operators are fighting on the side of terrorists in Mali and are being targeted by strikes from Russia’s Africa Corps aviation, a helicopter pilot with the callsign Krym (Crimea) told TASS.

"FPV drone operators are mostly foreign experts from Ukraine. This scourge of war has now spread to Mali. We have not captured UAV operators. If we found a launch site, we carried out an airstrike, followed only by objective verification of the target’s elimination, the place where the operators were located," the pilot said.

He added that the nationality of drone operators was identified through radio intercepts and statements from captured militants.

Earlier, Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said that some terrorists in the northern part of the country had confirmed their cooperation with Ukraine. Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger appealed to the UN Security Council, calling on Ukraine to take responsibility for its cooperation with militants.