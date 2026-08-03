Qatar, Egypt, Turkey condemn Israel’s ceasefire violations in Gaza

DOHA, August 3. /TASS/. Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, which are acting as mediators in an effort to settle the conflict in the Gaza Strip, have strongly condemned Israel’s actions in the enclave as a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement, according to their joint statement released by the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

"The State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Turkey, in their capacity as the mediating countries, express their strong condemnation and denunciation of the ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, particularly the targeting of healthcare facilities and medical infrastructure, and the resulting civilian casualties, including women and children, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law," the statement reads.

"The mediators stress the need for Israel to comply with all of its obligations under international law and to fully uphold its commitments under the ceasefire agreement, affirming that the continuation of these violations constitutes a breach of the agreement and undermines the efforts aimed at implementing its second phase, particularly following Hamas and the Palestinian factions’ announcement of their acceptance of the roadmap, especially the provision concerning the confinement of weapons. They further warn that these violations threaten the path toward de-escalation and exacerbate the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip," it says.

The mediators called on the international community to exert pressure on Israel to compel it to fulfil its obligations under international law "in a manner that ensures the completion of President Trump’s peace plan."

In January 2025, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip with the mediation of the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. The initiative consisted of three stages: the first included a halt to hostilities, the release of detained persons, an expansion of humanitarian aid deliveries to the enclave, and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces. The subsequent phases envisaged ending the conflict, withdrawing Israeli forces, and rebuilding the Gaza Strip.

On July 30, US President Donald Trump said an agreement had been reached providing for the complete disarmament of Hamas formations. On August 1 and 2, the Israel Defense Forces reported strikes on positions of Hamas armed formations. Al Jazeera, citing sources in hospitals in the enclave, reported that at least 19 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks.