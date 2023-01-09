Russian troops destroy 200 combat helicopters in Ukraine operation, top brass reports

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed 200 Ukrainian combat helicopters since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 367 warplanes, 200 helicopters, 2,856 unmanned aerial vehicles, 400 surface-to-air missile systems, 7,460 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 972 multiple rocket launchers, 3,793 field artillery guns and mortars and 7,978 special military motor vehicles," the spokesman said.

Russian forces struck amassed Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in the Kupyansk area, eliminating over 50 militants in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk area, Russian forces inflicted damage by firepower on the amassed Ukrainian military personnel and equipment in the areas of the communities of Sinkovka, Kislovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In the area of the settlement of Dvurechnaya in the Kharkov Region, Russian forces also destroyed an enemy subversive/reconnaissance group, the general added.

"The Ukrainian army’s irretrievable losses in that area amounted to over 50 Ukrainian servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles and three motor vehicles," he said.

Russian forces delivered air and artillery strikes, eliminating over 60 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman area, air strikes and artillery fire inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Stelmakhovka and Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Serebryanka and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lozovaya in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

As a result, Russian forces eliminated over 60 Ukrainian servicemen, three combat armored vehicles and three pickup trucks, the general specified.

Russian forces continued their advance in the Donetsk area, inflicting damage on Ukrainian army units by combined firepower along the entire engagement line, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk area, Russian forces continue offensive operations, inflicting damage on Ukrainian army units by combined firepower along the entire line of engagement," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, the enemy’s losses in that area amounted to over 80 Ukrainian troops, three infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier and four motor vehicles, the general specified.

Russian forces destroyed over 40 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the southern Donetsk area, Russian units inflicted damage by firepower on the amassed manpower and equipment near the community of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

During the battles in the past 24 hours, Russian forces destroyed over 40 Ukrainian military personnel, two combat armored vehicles and three pickup trucks, the general specified.

Russian forces eliminated two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups were eliminated north of the settlements of Pavlovka and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian troops destroyed two US-made counter-battery radars in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations were destroyed in the counter-battery warfare in areas near the settlements of Verkhnekamenskoye and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian fighter aircraft shot down a Su-25 ground attack plane, a MiG-29 fighter and a Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 and MiG-29 planes in areas near the settlements of Rovnoye and Grodovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter was shot down near the community of Verolyubovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian troops destroyed three Ukrainian ammunition depots in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Kharkov Region over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery struck 89 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, enemy manpower and military hardware in 126 areas. Three Ukrainian ammunition and missile/artillery armament depots were destroyed in areas near the settlements of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lozovaya in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed a US-made M777 howitzer at a firing position in the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the community of Ivanovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, an M777 artillery system of US manufacture was destroyed at a firing position," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed two Polish-made Krab artillery systems, two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers and a D-30 howitzer over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Zvanovka and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and also Novodanilovka and Stepnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, two Ukrainian Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers and also a D-30 howitzer were obliterated at firing positions," the spokesman said.

Russian air defense forces destroyed eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 10 rockets of multiple launch rocket systems over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities destroyed eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Chervonopopovka, Golikovo and Poltava in the Lugansk People’s Republic, and also Velikiy Vyselok in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense forces "intercepted 10 rockets of HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems in areas near the settlements of Zugres and Dokuchayevsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Peremozhnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the general said.