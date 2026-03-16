Nuclear proliferation risks, biological threats: Lavrov’s statements

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The US side has still not given clear explanations regarding US President Donald Trump’s directive on the resumption of nuclear testing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in a video address to participants of the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference, posted on the ministry’s website.

According to him, the fate of the nuclear nonproliferation regime is causing serious concern against the backdrop of the acute military-political crisis in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf zone. Lavrov also noted that a number of countries are working to enhance existing pathogens and create artificial microorganisms with specific characteristics.

TASS has compiled the top diplomat’s key statements.

Nuclear proliferation risks

The US side has still not given clear explanations regarding US President Donald Trump’s directive on the resumption of nuclear testing: "Prospects for the entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty are still absent. As everyone knows and acknowledges, the main reason is that the United States has still not ratified this treaty. In October 2025, the US president gave a public directive to the Secretary of Defense regarding the resumption of nuclear testing. To this day, there has been no clear explanation from the US side about what was meant and whether it concerns Washington’s impending abandonment of the moratorium on full-scale nuclear explosions."

The fate of the nuclear nonproliferation regime is causing "serious concern" against the backdrop of the acute military-political crisis in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf zone.

More and more countries are becoming convinced that only possessing nuclear weapons can be a reliable guarantee of protection against unlawful encroachments on their security: "And this in itself carries serious proliferation risks."

Biological threats

Several countries are working to enhance existing pathogens and create artificial microorganisms with specific characteristics: "This increases the likelihood of the emergence of a new generation of biological agents that cannot be identified using traditional methods."

"This only confirms the need for what Russia has been calling for over many years: it is necessary to develop a legally binding protocol with an effective verification mechanism within the framework of the Biological Weapons Convention."

Militarization of space

The destructive actions of the US and its allies contribute to a noticeable increase in the risks of the militarization of space and its transformation into a conflict zone: "The implementation of a US-proposed Golden Dome global defense shield to deploy space-based weapons to intercept missiles by as early as 2028 may pose a major threat to strategic stability."