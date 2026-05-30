Russia to begin lithium extraction in Murmansk Region this year

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Pilot industrial lithium extraction is planned this year at the Polmostundrovskoye deposit in the Murmansk Region, Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"As for forecasts regarding lithium production in 2026, pilot industrial extraction is planned at the Polmostundrovskoye deposit, also located on the Kola Peninsula. It will be carried out as part of geological exploration work being conducted by the subsoil user," he said.

Kozlov noted that industrial lithium production has not yet started in Russia and that preparations for its launch are currently underway.

"According to our expectations, the first facility will be the Kolmozerskoye deposit on the Kola Peninsula," the minister added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 3-6. The forum’s program is focused on shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.