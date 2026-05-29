Russia building entire nuclear industry in Kazakhstan, not just financing projects — Putin

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Russia is establishing an entire nuclear industry in Kazakhstan rather than simply financing construction projects, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"We are not just building something using credit resources. We are creating an industry. We are starting to train specialists and engaging local personnel in collaborative work," the Russian leader emphasized.

When asked about the benefits of building a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, including the allocation of a Russian state export loan to finance it, Putin replied: "Firstly, our terms for financing such projects are no different from similar operations and similar deals in other regions of the world. This is standard international practice. If someone does something, then, as a rule, the corresponding loans are allocated."

He added that some European countries, as well as Russia itself, have established entire credit lines aimed at supporting domestic exports, in this case, the export of services and goods.

"Of course, this is beneficial to us, considering that we are not sinking or giving away this money, but lending it out. This money will be returned to the Russian treasury. We are lending it with interest, as is customary in all such cases. The interest, it's true, is quite reasonable and meets all current international standards and requirements," Putin noted.

"Thirdly, we're filling our own plants with these orders. And we'll then participate in servicing, supplying equipment, spare parts, fuel, and so on," the Russian leader emphasized.

He also pointed out the strategic importance for both countries.

"This is also beneficial for Russia because we have long-term cooperation with Kazakhstan in the field of uranium raw materials. It's beneficial for us because Kazakhstan is one of the largest countries, home to the largest uranium deposits. It's also beneficial for Kazakhstan because the logistics are very close."

"We are partners in nuclear energy, as I just mentioned, and this is also beneficial for Kazakhstan, to have additional momentum in this direction, to be not only a supplier of raw materials but also a recipient of high technologies. And this is very important for all our partners, including Kazakhstan," the Russian leader concluded.