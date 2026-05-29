EAEU summit hones in on Armenia and four leaders issue statement — Kremlin aide

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) adopted a statement at their summit in Astana and handed it over to Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

TASS has summed up Ushakov’s key statements.

Statement by four EAEU leaders

Armenia’s pivot toward the EU was a major talking point at the EAEU summit: "It was discussed."

The leaders of four EAEU countries adopted a statement at the Astana summit: "Four leaders adopted a statement."

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will take it to Yerevan: "That’s right."

The statement will be published on the Kremlin website.

Armenia at the Astana summit

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan seemed to be in a good mood at the event: "I think the deputy prime minister was positive. He is a down-to-earth, intelligent man who really knows what’s going on."

The Armenian side did not request a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning its participation in the EAEU on the sidelines of the Astana summit: "No, no separate discussion was planned, neither was it requested."

The event and the visit in general were quite successful, not marred by the discussion about Armenia: "There was a business-like discussion of the situation as it stands. And everyone is well aware of this situation."