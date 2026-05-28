Retaliatory strike on Kiev which Russia warned about could occur at any moment — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. A retaliatory strike on Kiev that Russia previously warned about could occur at any moment, as Russia has demonstrated it possesses all the necessary means, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told reporters at a news conference on the sidelines of the 1st International Security Forum.

"It can happen at any moment. And whenever we deem a response must be as powerful as we have repeatedly warned, we will retaliate for the terrorist attack that killed our very young people," he said in response to a TASS reporter's question about whether the refusal by European ambassadors to leave Kiev may affect Russia’s determination.

"We warned how hard we can strike, and we demonstrated that as well. We have all the means in place for it," Shoigu reiterated.