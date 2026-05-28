Russia, Kazakhstan jointly implement seven investment projects — Putin

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan are jointly implementing seven investment projects, while promising new areas of cooperation are also emerging, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during expanded-format talks in Kazakhstan.

"Seven joint investment projects are being implemented, and this is only the beginning because we discussed this issue, and our teams worked well during preparations for today’s meeting. Promising areas of cooperation are taking shape, and they will undoubtedly bring very good results," the Russian leader said.

The head of state added that Russia remains among Kazakhstan’s leading trade partners, while trade turnover between the two countries "grew steadily" last year.