Two intergovernmental agreements to be signed in Astana on nuclear plant — Rosatom

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Two intergovernmental agreements on the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan are expected to be signed during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Astana, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with Izvestiya news outlet.

"Two intergovernmental agreements pertaining construction of the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan were prepared for the visit of Vladimir Putin to Astana," the news outlet said, citing Likhachev. The agreement on nuclear plant construction and the document on financial interaction were prepared for signing, including provision of a loan. The parties also agreed the text of the contract with indicated price, implementation timeframe and participation of Kazakh companies in the project," Likhachev added.

"The nuclear power plant will start functioning as early as in the next decade, but during these years we need together with Kazakh partners create the construction base, prepare human resources, receive all the required permits in Kazakhstan and teach Kazakh contractors to operate at nuclear installations in accordance with our safety standards and requirements," the chief executive added.