West should release frozen assets of Afghanistan — top security official

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Countries of the West should release frozen Afghanistan’s assets and take the burden of the post-conflict restoration of the country, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"We are confident that the countries of the West must release frozen Afghan assets and recognize to the full measure the responsibility for their presence in Afghanistan during twenty years, and shoulder the entire burden of the post-conflict restoration of the country," Shoigu said at the meeting with Afghanistan’s Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob during the International Security Forum.

"We proceed from unacceptability for us and for our Afghan friends of accommodation of military infrastructure and military installations of the United States of America and NATO in the territory of Afghanistan or its neighboring countries under any pretext," he added.