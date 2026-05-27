Putin congratulates Russian border guards on their professional holiday

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated servicemen, civilian staff, and veterans of the FSB Border Service on their professional holiday, Border Guards Day.

"Throughout the history of our Fatherland, the defenders of the Motherland’s borders have safeguarded state interests, serving the Motherland and our people with unwavering loyalty and dedication," he said in his congratulatory address.

The president lauded "the courage and fortitude of the border guards who, 85 years ago, in June 1941, engaged in combat with the Nazis, impeding the enemy’s advance through their selflessness, and in those very first hours, days, and weeks of fighting made a vital contribution to thwarting the plans of the German command."

"In the post-war period, the green caps honourably endured and withstood numerous trials: they neutralised Nazi collaborators and the nationalist underground, firmly repelled attempts to illegally cross the state border, displayed exemplary military valour while fulfilling their international duty in Afghanistan, and distinguished themselves by carrying out critical missions in the fight against international terrorism," the president noted.

"We bow our heads in memory of our comrades-in-arms who fell heroically, never abandoning their posts, remaining true to their military duty and the Fatherland to the very end," he underscored.

The president thanked "the veterans and serving personnel of the Border Guard Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia for your devotion to the Motherland and for your valiant military service."

"I am confident that you will continue to conscientiously fulfil the tasks set before you, making a substantial contribution to safeguarding the Fatherland against terrorism, transnational crime, drug trafficking and illegal migration, and achieving tangible results in combating smuggling and the illegal harvesting of marine biological resources," he added.