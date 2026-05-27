Damage inflicted by Ukrainian army on Russian border areas reach $1.97 bln

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The damage inflicted by the Ukrainian army in border areas of Russia totaled over 140 bln rubles ($1.97 bln), Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said at the International Security Forum.

"The amount of the material damage inflicted by the Ukrainian armed forces in the territory of new Russian regions amounts to more than 560 bln rubles ($7.9 bln) at present, It is over 140 bln rubles in the territory of border and rear regions of the country," she said.

The sums already confirmed by expert examinations were attached to criminal case materials, Petrenko added.