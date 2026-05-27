IN BRIEF: Russian Deputy PM Overchuk on Armenia’s pivot away from EAEU

ASTANA, May 27. /TASS/. Armenia recognizes all the benefits that membership in the EAEU entails, so it is in no hurry to leave the union, even though its political course contradicts this, noted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk.

He noted that after all the steps Yerevan has taken, "it is necessary to analyze and understand this situation." According to him, if Armenia wants to be a part of Europe, then prices there should be on a par with those in Europe.

TASS has compiled the Deputy Prime Minister's key statements.

Monitoring EAEU legal framework

Russia is constantly monitoring regulations issued by EAEU countries for any violations of union law.

"We monitor the entire legal framework of the union, including Armenia, to determine whether any regulations are issued that are inconsistent with union law," Overchuk said.

Armenian media constantly discuss Yerevan's transition to EU standards, and "obviously, some work is underway there."

"If they start amending technical regulations, it's clear that this will pose a certain threat to us," the deputy prime minister said.

Armenia's compliance with EAEU obligations

Armenia fulfills its EAEU obligations and has never violated union rules.

"Currently, we have not recorded any cases where there (in Armenia - TASS) is any regulation in effect that contradicts EAEU law. There was one such case last year, but we brought it to our colleagues' attention, and they immediately corrected the situation," Overchuk recalled.

Armenia is fulfilling its obligations because "they understand that the EAEU is very beneficial for them," he added.

Armenia recognizes all the benefits of EAEU membership and is "in no rush to leave now."

Russia has long been engaged in "very open" discussions with Armenia; "they know all this and understand it very well."

"But they continue to take [steps that can exclude Armenia from the EAEU]."

Yerevan's political course

Armenia's political course contradicts the union's ideals.

"The political course they have announced contradicts the fundamental goals of the EAEU," Overchuk noted.

The political course adopted by Armenia will inevitably lead the country to a situation where "there will be a decline in living standards, a decline in the economy, a decline in production, and rising energy prices."

Upon joining the EAEU, Armenia received a package of preferences. If Yerevan joins the EU, it’s only fair to take that away.

"It's perfectly fair for us to raise the question: 'If you don't want to be in an alliance with Russia, then why do you expect to receive the preferences that an alliance with Russia gives you?' That's all. It's all very fair."

"If they want to be like Europe, then their prices should be like Europe's."

Signals from Moscow and analysis of situation

No EAEU country wants Armenia to leave the union.

"Again, no one wants Armenia to leave the EAEU. We certainly don't want that," the deputy prime minister reiterated.

Moscow hasn't yet recorded Yerevan's reaction to the latest news on Eurasian issues, "but there were some statements."

"There were certain signals that [the partnership] shouldn't be broken. But, excuse me, the agreements--they must all be considered as a whole."

Russia is not remaining a bystander in the situation surrounding Armenia's possible withdrawal from the EAEU, but is sending clear signals to Yerevan: "We are sending certain signals. And these signals are very serious."

After all the steps Yerevan has taken, "it is now necessary to analyze and understand this situation."

"If Armenia does indeed withdraw from the EAEU, what consequences will this have for everyone?" Overchuk wondered.