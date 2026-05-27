MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Russian foreign ministry has released a report on the situation with human rights in Ukraine, exposing numerous violations in this area.

According to the document, the situation with human rights in Ukraine has significantly degraded.

"Foremost, and to a significant degree, the principal cause of this is the presence in power in Kiev of an illegitimate, neo-Nazi regime, which now openly and meticulously emulates its ideological inspiration - Nazi Germany. One of the numerous compelling attestations of this is a recent interview with the former press secretary of the Ukrainian president, Yulia Mendel, in which she stated that Vladimir Zelensky, faced with falling approval ratings, demanded that his subordinates undertake "Goebbels propaganda." With authorities relying on such methods, the widespread, systematic violations of human rights across all public spheres should come as no surprise," the ministry stressed.

The report highlights neo-Nazi processes in Ukraine, Kiev’s efforts to rewrite history, the ban of the Russian language, toughened mobilization practices, the persecution of believers, and other topics.