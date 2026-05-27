Lebanon’s death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 3,269 — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, May 27. /TASS/. At least 56 people were killed and 103 others suffered injuries in Israeli strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon in the past day, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

"The total death toll has reached 3,269 since military tensions escalated on March 2, and another 9,840 people have been injured," the ministry said in on X.

The number of casualties may increase, the Health Ministry noted, as rescue teams continue to clear the rubble in residential areas in the southern Nabatieh province and the Beqaa Valley following heavy bombardment.