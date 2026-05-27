Israel strikes 550 targets in Lebanon since beginning of week, army says

TEL AVIV, May 27. /TASS/. Israel continues to carry out strikes on Lebanon, where over 550 targets have been hit since the beginning of the week, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Since the beginning of the week, the IDF has struck approximately 550 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon," the statement reads.

According to the army, on Wednesday, the IDF struck military structures, command centers, and launch sites used by the Hezbollah Shia organization in the Beqaa Valley and across southern Lebanon. Strikes also targeted command centers in the Tyre city area.

A formal ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel has been in effect since April 17, but the parties still exchange isolated strikes in areas along the Lebanon-Israel border. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on May 25 that he had ordered the army to intensify attacks on Hezbollah in response to drone strikes on Israel.