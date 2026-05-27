Investment volume in Russian real estate may decline by up to 25% in 2026

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The volume of investment in Russian real estate in 2026 may amount to 800-900 bln rubles ($11.25-12.66 bln), which would represent a decline of 15-25% compared to last year, according to CORE.XP CEO Vladimir Pinayev.

"The annual volume of investment in Russian real estate in 2026 may total 800-900 bln rubles, implying a decrease of 15-25% compared to 2025," he noted.

According to preliminary data, the total volume of investment in Russian real estate in the first half of the current year amounted to 376 bln rubles ($5.29 bln), which is 12% lower than in the same period last year. Investment in commercial real estate declined by 10% to 306 bln rubles ($4.30 bln).