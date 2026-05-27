Russian gold miner Polyus can pay dividends for Q1 2026

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Russian gold miner Polyus recommended paying dividends according to results of the first quarter of 2026 totaling 29.05 rubles ($0.41) per share, the company said on the information disclosure website.

"To recommend the general meeting of shareholders to pay (announce) dividends on ordinary stock of Polyus according to results of the first quarter of 2026 in the cash form out of net profit of Polyus," the gold miner said.

The date to determine (fix) persons eligible to take part in the general meeting of shareholders is June 8, 2026. The general meeting of shareholders is scheduled for June 30, 2026. Voting will be held in absentia.