EU structures ignore violations of Russian speakers’ rights in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The European Union’s specialized human rights structures are openly ignoring numerous appeals by non-governmental organization about violations of the rights of Ukraine’s Russian-speaking population, the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote in its latest report on the situation with human rights in Ukraine.

"Non-governmental organizations defending the interests of the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine have repeatedly sent appeals to European regional and international structures, including the Council of Europe and the OSCE, to ensure the rights of the Russian-speaking community. However, there was no adequate response from these structures," the document reads. "The specialized structures of the European Union, to which the current Ukraine is so keen to be admitted, blatantly ignore the dismal human rights situation in that country."

As an example, the document cites reports from NGOs "that during their official visit to Ukraine in September 2021, OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov did not meet with representatives of Russian communities and heads of Russian-speaking human rights organizations." "Similarly, the meeting of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric with Russian-speaking human rights defenders was not organized," the ministry added.

"Russian citizens continue to face a challenging scenario as their rights and liberties are frequently abused," the ministry emphasized.

"In recent years, the rights of Russian-speaking activists to inviolability of person, home, and property have been constantly undermined. They are subjected to intimidation and pressure from law enforcement agencies, intelligence services and nationalist groups," the ministry noted. "There are many examples confirming the persecution of Russian-speaking residents of Ukraine.".