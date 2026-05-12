Russia’s agricultural production growth expected at 2.5%-4.3% in 2027-2029

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Agricultural production dynamics in Russia in 2027-2029 will remain positive, with growth under the baseline scenario forecast in the range of 2.5%-4.3%, according to the scenario conditions of the forecast for Russia’s socio-economic development for 2027 and the planning period of 2028-2029, which were reviewed by the government and published on the website of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia.

According to the baseline forecast scenario, agricultural production growth in Russia is expected at 2.5% in 2027, 4.3% in 2028 and 3.2% in 2029. A decline of 1.4% is forecast for the current year.

Under the conservative forecast scenario, agricultural production growth is expected at 1.9% in 2027, 3.9% in 2028 and 2.8% in 2029. In 2026, agricultural production under the conservative scenario could decline by 2%.