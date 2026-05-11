Victory Day ceasefire expires

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The ceasefire with Ukraine declared by Russia to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War has expired.

On May 7, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that President Vladimir Putin had declared a ceasefire for the Victory Day anniversary on May 8-10. Later, with US mediation, a ceasefire was agreed upon for May 9-11, along with a prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000.

Putin called the initiative for a ceasefire on May 9-11 proposed by US President Donald Trump a justified proposal of a "distinctly humanitarian nature."

During the ceasefire, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, all Russian servicemen in the special military operation zone strictly observed the ceasefire. However, in response to ceasefire violations by Ukraine, Russian troops responded accordingly. The ministry noted that the Ukrainian armed forces continued to strike Russian military positions in the special military operation zone and civilian targets in various regions of Russia with drones and artillery. As of May 11, the ministry had recorded a total of 23,802 ceasefire violations by Ukraine.