NEW YORK, April 30. /TASS/. American journalist Tucker Carlson has interviewed Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, publishing a video of the conversation on his page on the X social network.

The journalist said Dugin "is the most famous political philosopher in Russia." "His ideas are considered so dangerous, the Ukrainian government murdered his daughter and Amazon won’t sell his books. We talked to him in Moscow," Carlson said.

The interview lasted over 20 minutes.