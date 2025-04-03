Russian troops liberate two communities In Donetsk area, Zaporozhye Region over past day

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donetsk area and the Zaporozhye Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic… Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlement of Lobkovoye in the Zaporozhye Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 75 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 75 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three adversary artillery guns in its area of responsibility in the Sumy Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Belgorod direction, Battlegroup North units struck massed manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Miropolskoye, Prokhody and Petrushevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 75 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kamenka, Kondrashovka, Zagoruikovka and Novaya Kruglyakovka in the Kharkov Region, Novomikhailovka, Redkodub and Novoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, two tanks, an armored combat vehicle, four pickup trucks and six field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 235 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Minkovka, Verolyubovka, Chasov Yar, Kurdyumovka, Konstantinovka and Pleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 235 personnel, a tank, an armored personnel carrier, seven pickup trucks and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 440 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made Leopard tank and two Western-made armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, an unmanned systems brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two National Guard brigades and the Omega special operations detachment in areas near the settlements of Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Kotlino, Lenina, Udachnoye, Preobrazhenka and Alekseyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 440 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank and four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and a French-made VAB armored troop carrier in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven motor vehicles and two artillery guns of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 125 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 125 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, three mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Razliv, Yalta, Otradnoye and Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Yanvarskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 125 personnel, three motor vehicles and four field artillery guns, including a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and an enemy jamming station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, Ponyatovka, Nikolskoye and Yantarnoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 60 [Ukrainian] military personnel, seven motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian space rocket industry enterprise over past day

Russian forces struck a Ukrainian space rocket industry enterprise over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a Ukrainian space rocket industry enterprise, UAV production workshops, ammunition depots and massed enemy manpower and equipment in 148 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 138 Ukrainian UAVs, three HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 138 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and three US-made HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a JDAM guided aerial bomb and three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and 138 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 660 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 49,562 unmanned aerial vehicles, 601 surface-to-air missile systems, 22,644 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,533 multiple rocket launchers, 23,198 field artillery guns and mortars and 33,624 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.