Orban: Hungary may stop supplying electricity to Ukraine

BUDAPEST, February 21. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned Ukraine that he may stop power supplies if Kiev does not resume transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

"A significant part of electricity comes to Ukraine from Hungary, and if we stop supplying it, there could be big trouble. The Slovaks raised this issue yesterday, and if necessary, we will take the step," said Orban as broadcast by Hungarian TV channels.

Orban said that in response to Ukraine’s hostile actions Hungary stopped supplying diesel fuel there and blocked a €90 billion "military loan" of the European Union.