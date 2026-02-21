{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia, IAEA discussing terms of local ceasefire to repair ZNPP’s backup power line

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev recalled that electricity for the nuclear power facility’s needs is supplied by high-voltage transmission lines and if any of them is shut down, this will seriously impact electricity supplies safety

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Rosatom, Russia’s defense and foreign ministries, as well as the National Guard Service are discussing with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) terms and duration of a local ceasefire to repair the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s (ZNPP) the backup power line Ferrosplavnaya-1, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

"On February 10, Ukrainian troops shelled and disabled the Ferrosplavnaya power line and the open switchgear of the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant, as well as the heat collector that provided heating to Energodar. While heating supplies were resumed quite swiftly - within a day, the resumption of power supplies via the damaged line in the current environment is impossible. Firstly, the damage caused by Ukrainian attack is significant, and secondly, it is an area that is vulnerable to gunfire. <…> According to our preliminary estimations, repair works will take several days. Now, we are jointly with the defense ministry, the National Guard Service, and the foreign ministry are discussing with the IAEA the duration and terms of a local ceasefire," he said in an interview with the Strana Rosatom sectoral newspaper.

He recalled that electricity for the nuclear power facility’s needs is supplied by high-voltage transmission lines and if any of them is shut down, this will seriously impact electricity supplies safety. "Nuclear safety is the top priority for us. And this problem needs to be resolved," he stressed.

Google's foreclosed Russian debts exceed 26.3 billion rubles
The court and other materials reviewed by TASS say that 58 enforcement proceedings were opened against the company
Protesters tried to attack Azerbaijani president’s car in Washington — embassy
The Presidential Security Service had no choice but to immediately intervene, since any attempt to obstruct or physically interfere with a protected vehicle carrying the head of state constitutes a serious security concern
Foreign mercenaries of Ukrainian army fight Russia near Raigorodka
According to an officer of the department for joint training and interaction with the armed forces of the organizational and planning department of the Moscow military district combat training directorate, they heard English and Georgian, but did not communicate personally
US Supreme Court rules against Trump’s import tariffs
Six judges voted for this decision, while three were against it
Hungary to continue to block loan to Kiev unless it stops chocking Druzhba pipeline — PM
Viktor Orban says that Hungary cannot be blackmailed
Logging in Russia down 10% annually in 2025 — Segezha Group
The volume of logging will not be above 176 mln cubic meters, which is 20-30% below the average metrics for the last decade," Executive Board Member Nikolay Ivanov said
Generals Moskalik, Sarvarov killed in Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks — General Staff
Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy noted that with the deaths of the generals, the troops "lost true professionals, loyal comrades, and true patriots"
Journalist Lucidi participates in informal meeting of UN Security Council on Ukraine
Another rapporteur is Norwegian political scientist Glenn Diesen, who was unable to attend the meeting in person because his flight was mysteriously cancelled
Government stake in VTB to grow to 74.45% of ordinary shares
First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Dmitry Pianov said the change in the structure of shareholder capital will not affect dividend payments to minority shareholders
Seven dead in Lake Baikal tourist vehicle tragedy — Emergencies Ministry
Rescuers conducted a survey using an underwater camera
Israeli attacks disrupt efforts to stabilize regional situation — Lebanese president
Joseph Aoun said that the Israeli actions reflect disregard for the will of the international community
Transnistria to remain independent, despite Moldova’s pressure — leader
Vadim Krasnoselsky said that Moldova had never been a friend to Transnistria
EU envoys meeting on anti-Russian sanctions ended without result — Reuters
According to the diplomatic source, the 20th sanctions package contains a rationale for attempts to detain tankers with Russian oil
Orban: Hungary knows for sure that Druzhba pipeline is technically ready for operation
Hungarian Prime Minister stressed that attempts to damage the energy security of Hungary and Slovakia - two members of the European Union - run counter to the existing agreements between Ukraine and the EU
New Delhi boosts security over terrorist threat information — agency
Field engineers, dog training units and rapid reaction groups were put on alert in strategically important locations, PTI news agency reported
Russia, China, Iran emphasize importance of diplomatic solution to nuclear issue — envoy
Mikhail Ulyanov says the diplomatic missions of the three states will continue the cooperation
Slovakia ready to suspend electricity supplies to Ukraine on February 23 — PM
To avoid It Kiev must resume oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline, Robert Fico said
Ukraine postpones restart of oil supplies to Slovakia until February 24
Russian oil supplies to Hungary over the Druzhba oil pipeline via Ukraine were halted since early February
Pentagon begins testing kamikaze drone prototypes for mass production
According to the sources cited by Axios, serious tests are planned since the US wants to "learn the lessons" of the Ukrainian crisis
Iran makes nuclear concession, but won't budge on uranium enrichment — newspaper
Despite talks of a possible freeze, it remains unclear how much transparency Tehran is willing to agree to with the IAEA
Ukrainian troops retreat from DPR settlement, fearing encirclement — military expert
Andrey Marochko says that Ukrainian servicemen moved to reserve positions in Konstantinovka
US admitted knowledge of Nord Streams terrorist attacks by Spiegel publication — ex-PM
According to Nikolay Azarov, such an operation, which certainly came to the attention of the intelligence services of the NATO countries and the alliance itself, "simply could not have happened without the knowledge of the United States."
Putin’s interview with US journalist racks 150 mln views on X social network
The video was "liked" by more than 860,000 users
Russia downs five Flamingo long-range missiles, 172 aircraft-type UAVs during day
According to the Defense Ministry, since the beginning of the special military operation, 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 115,937 unmanned aerial vehicles
US leader announcing 10% tariff on all imports to country
Donald Trump will keep some of the others in force
Press review: India to continue buying Russian oil as US amasses major force near Iran
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 20th
No prejudice against Russian figure skaters at Olympics — Sikharulidze
Adeliia Petrosian and Petr Gumennik performed as if these four years of absence from the international arena had never happened, the President of the Russian Figure Skating Federation said
Everyone in EU knows that Ukraine is losing — Slovak premier
Robert Fico added that anti-Russian sanctions had proven to be ineffective
Russian General Staff uses analytics to counter Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia
Colonel General Sergey Rudskoy noted that the Main Operations Directorate is directly involved in developing and implementing a set of measures to enhance air defense capabilities
European Commission prepares legal grounds to intercept Russian oil tankers — source
The potential measure raises concerns among several EU states over a military confrontation risk
Orban: Hungary may stop supplying electricity to Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister said that in response to Ukraine’s hostile actions Hungary stopped supplying diesel fuel there and blocked a 90 billion euro "military loan" of the European Union
Ukrainian presidential election due in fall 2026, parliamentary - in spring 2027 — media
According to the sources, Ukrainian officials are discussing a possibility of holding the vote while the martial law remains in force
Removing Kiev regime must be discussed with US — politician
Аormer Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov emphasized that, in the long term, the Ukrainian people are primarily interested in removing the Kiev Nazi regime
Military service beginning to be perceived as shameful in Ukraine — battalion commander
Ukraine's general mobilization has been repeatedly extended since February 2022
Investments in Siberian rare-earth metal cluster planned to be $9.1 bln
Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Maslennikov said that over 11,000 jobs of different skills will be created in the cluster
US barks at Europe for potentially limiting its access to EU arms — Politico
According to the news report, the retaliation will be reciprocal
Europe lost right to sit at Ukraine table with Moscow betrayal — Russian Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that Europe needs to earn back trust and learn to keep its word, especially with regard to certain norms, rules and laws
Rosatom to float bonds on Chinese market
The maturity period of the issued bonds is no more than three years
Russian operators now obliged to shut down communication services on FSB request
The amendment to the law exempts operators from responsibility for the blackouts requested by the FSB
Iran better agree to 'a fair deal' — Trump
The US President was asked what message he would like to convey to the Iranian people
Kiev suggests EU use Odessa-Brody oil pipeline instead of Druzhba
This logistics could be organized either through the Ukrainian oil transportation system or by sea with the ensuing transshipment at seaports and transportation via the Odessa-Brody oil pipeline further to the member states of the European Union
Zaporozhye nuke sees Ukraine’s attack on school attempt to disrupt peace talks
Communications Director for the ZNPP Yevgenia Yashina called this attack another "monstrous and ruthless act of terrorism"
Washington police confirms incident with Azerbaijani President Aliyev's motorcade
Law enforcement officers were on the scene with the US Secret Service
Kiev says US pressures Ukraine to withdraw its armed forces from Donbass
According to Vladimir Zelensky, the US provides Kiev with intelligence assistance "at the same level as before"
Dutch woman inherits collection of dozens of Rembrandt engravings — portal
Charlotte Meyer was unaware of the authorship of the "beautiful prints" for years
Ukrainian conflict moves towards settlement — Russia’s charge d’affaires in US
In ensuring that children all over the world sleep peacefully because the great powers keep in touch in the form of a professional dialogue, Andrey Ledenyov said
Snowmageddon in Moscow: nearly three feet of snow on ground
According to the World Meteorological Organization, Moscow’s Vnukovo district was one of the snowiest places on Earth in the last 24 hours
Macron, Starmer plan to hold Coalition of the Willing meeting on February 24 — media
The newspaper reports that the meeting will be held online
Hungary blocks EU's 90-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto says the decision will remain in force until Ukraine restarts Russian oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline
Kiev spends electricity not on people’s needs, but on drone production — ex-PM Azarov
He also said that the authorities continue to export electricity
US weighs on assassination attempt on Iran's supreme leader, his son — news outlet
The sources cited by Axios say that Iran may be allowed ‘token’ nuclear enrichment
Russia prohibits transferring data about genetic research of Russians abroad
The correspondent amendment to a federal act was initiated by the government
As Kiev attempts to delay peace, its troops try to kill civilians — Russian senator
In Energodar, no one was injured in a UAV attack, according to a Russian senator from the Kherson region
US to strengthen tariff policy after Supreme Court’s decision — White House
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the administration's use of import duties under the pretext of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act is an abuse of power
US deploys dozens of military jets to Jordan — newspaper
At least 68 transport jets have landed at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base since Sunday
Times calls Russian participation in 2028 Olympic Games under national flag inevitable
Journalist Owen Slot said that the admission of Russian paralympians to the Games in Italy under the national flag and with the anthem was the first significant step towards the return of Russian athletes to the international sports family
Eight types of newest drones introduced in Russia — Rostec
Rostec presented devices of different designs - aircraft, with a vertical takeoff, quadrocopters, multicopters, both with electric motors and internal combustion engines, said CEO Sergey Chemezov
10% import tariff to be in effect for 150 days starting February 24 — White House
According to the statement, several types of goods are exempt from the tariff
UK journalist slams Western interpretation of Ukraine conflict causes as ‘ridiculous’
Frank Wright criticized the policies that use culture, the media, and legislative mechanisms to promote the conflict
Russia develops manipulator for drones collecting soil samples
The device equipped with a drill, actuators and sensors, is managed by a microcontroller
No progress on 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, talks continue — source
According to the statement, the Cyprus presidency will continue working all over the weekend to reach a tradeoff by Monday
Ukrainian lawmaker demands Zelensky's resignation after damning US corruption report
Alexey Goncharenko noted that due to US interest in this case, Vladimir Zelensky is deliberately delaying settlement negotiations and trying to bargain for better conditions for himself
Russia calls for restraint from all participants in escalation around Iran — Kremlin
Russia continues to develop relations with Iran, Dmitry Peskov said
Ukrainian troops desert their positions due to lack of food, ammunition — military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the thaw and night frosts are causing an increasing number of frostbite cases
Russia, Kazakhstan begin scheduled air defense drill — Defense Ministry
The exercise is aimed at working on detecting aerial targets, intercepting aircraft that violate sovereign airspace
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,310 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
US looks into possibility of targeting individual leaders in Iran — Reuters
No details on who will be viewed as a target are available
Armed fighting for power between Zelensky and Zaluzhny possible in Kiev — Russian senator
Alexander Voloshin pointed out that in 2022, Valery Zaluzhny threatened to conduct searches and send troops to the heart of Kiev, while now he publicly blames Zelensky for Ukraine's failed counteroffensive in 2023
Ukraine loses over 520,000 troops in 2025 — Russian General Staff
Sergey Rudskoy says total loss of Ukrainian servicemen is estimated at more than 1,5 million
China-US trade wars serve interests of neither side — embassy
Spokesman Liu Pengyu says that the bilateral economic and trade relations are mutually beneficial
US terminates number of tariffs following Supreme Court ruling — White House
In particular, the tariff on products from 185 countries and territories imposed in April 2025 shall no longer be applied
Ukraine talks must continue taking into account goals set by Russia — politician
Nikolay Azarov says achieving the goals set by Moscow is "in the interests of the Ukrainian people"
End of diesel fuel supplies from Hungary, Slovakia makes Ukraine desperate — ex-PM Azarov
On February 18, Hungary and Slovakia, without waiting for Brussels' actions in response to Ukraine's blocking of the oil supplies, terminated diesel fuel sales to Kiev
Ukraine may make territorial concessions for sake of joining EU — Die Welt
According to the report, Kiev "does not have enough time" to go through the standard procedure, as Ukraine lags "light years" behind the EU members in the rule of law and the fight against corruption
Car falls through ice on Lake Baikal, killing tourists: what we know
According to preliminary data from the Investigative Committee, there are deaths as a result of the incident
Bayraktar, Novak discuss energy, cooperation prospects
The Turkish Energy Minister noted that he considers it important to continue the dialogue on energy issues
Kiev can receive information posted on Telegram — FSB
The spokesperson said that the use of Telegram by the Russian army in the area of a special military operation in the last three months threatened the lives of military personnel
Slovak PM warns about response measures if Ukraine playing politics around oil
According to Robert Fico, it can't be ruled out that Ukraine is deliberately delaying the resumption of oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline
Hungary blocks amendments to EU budget not to give Ukraine €90 billion loan
However, for this system to function, it is necessary to change the budget rules in the seven-year EU budget, Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs Janos Boca said
Russia promises retaliation if South Korea joins PURL initiative on Ukraine
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow was surprised to hear reports about possible Seoul's participation in this program, since such steps would be at odds with the country's official line of non-participation in the efforts of the collective West to pump weapons and ammunition into the Ukrainian army
Upgraded Khrizantema-M antitank missile accelerates to hypersonic speed — Rostec
According to the holding company representative, this missile is being used in the special military operation zone in Ukraine
US president signs executive order imposing 10% tariffs on imports from all countries
The ruling shall come into force "almost immediately," Donald Trump says
Trumps says is considering limited military strike on Iran
The US president refrained from giving further details
Zelensky's order to develop battle plan bad news for Ukrainians — senator
Grigory Karasin highlighted that Zelensky was too dependent on his Western curators
US strikes drug trafficking vessel in Pacific Ocean, killing three people — Pentagon
The US Southern Command says that the narco-trafficking engagement of the ship was confirmed by intelligence
US Supreme Court ruling will not affect new trade deal with India — White House
US President Donald Trump says his relationship with India is "fantastic"
Illinois governor demands $8.7 billion from US administration following tariff ruling
JB Pritzker says he wants a $1,700 refund for every family in the state
BRICS strengthening may reshape foundations of global trade — Brazilian president
According to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his country will advocate principles of multilateralism in global trade and will not revise its relations with priority partners
Police evacuate people from several buildings in Paris due to bomb threats — BFMTV
According to policemen, the reports concerned the Montparnasse Tower and Sciences Po
Russia’s new Oko-2, Oko-3 recon drones deployed in special military operation zone
The Oko-2 drone has a range of up to 60 km, while the Oko-3 has a range of up to 130 km
Child present among Chinese tourists who died on Lake Baikal
Seven bodies have been located using an underwater camera
Charles III to support his brother’s exclusion from succession line — newspaper
A Buckingham Palace source says that the succession issue is in purview of the parliament
Ukraine to receive decommissioned equipment of European plants — minister
Denis Shmygal said that everything will be moved and quickly installed
Merz re-elected as Christian Democratic Union Chairman — TV
He was voted in by 878 delegates at the CDU's federal congress
West makes destabilizing false comments on Russia’s position in Ukraine talks — Zakharova
One way or another, of course, the opponents did not abandon some of this information noise, but in any case, at least they managed to do without these installations turning into performances, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said
Five of nine Lake Baikal victims identified, lone survivor set to talk to investigators
During the journey, the vehicle transporting the tourists fell into a three-meter-wide opening in the ice
Six Hezbollah militants killed in Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon
Israel also hits underground depots and a bunker on the border with Syria
Russian diplomat sees drone attack on Energodar school as attempt to hinder talks
According to Rodion Miroshnik,this attack should be viewed as a provocative act by the Kiev government
Japan's PM reaffirms intent to sign peace treaty with Russia
Sanae Takaichi criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine, calling for an immediate end to the conflict
Russia’s Petrosyan finishes 6th in women’s figure skating at 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy
US' Alysa Liu won the gold in women’s singles
