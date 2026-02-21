Russia, IAEA discussing terms of local ceasefire to repair ZNPP’s backup power line

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Rosatom, Russia’s defense and foreign ministries, as well as the National Guard Service are discussing with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) terms and duration of a local ceasefire to repair the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s (ZNPP) the backup power line Ferrosplavnaya-1, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

"On February 10, Ukrainian troops shelled and disabled the Ferrosplavnaya power line and the open switchgear of the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant, as well as the heat collector that provided heating to Energodar. While heating supplies were resumed quite swiftly - within a day, the resumption of power supplies via the damaged line in the current environment is impossible. Firstly, the damage caused by Ukrainian attack is significant, and secondly, it is an area that is vulnerable to gunfire. <…> According to our preliminary estimations, repair works will take several days. Now, we are jointly with the defense ministry, the National Guard Service, and the foreign ministry are discussing with the IAEA the duration and terms of a local ceasefire," he said in an interview with the Strana Rosatom sectoral newspaper.

He recalled that electricity for the nuclear power facility’s needs is supplied by high-voltage transmission lines and if any of them is shut down, this will seriously impact electricity supplies safety. "Nuclear safety is the top priority for us. And this problem needs to be resolved," he stressed.