Kazakhstan opens center for military innovations in Almaty

ALMATY, March 13. /TASS/. The Defense Tech IT Park Defense Technology Center has opened in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the Defense Ministry’s press service reported.

"The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General of Aviation Dauren Kosanov, opened the Defense Tech IT Park Defense Technology Center at the Army House in Almaty. This innovative platform is designed to develop and implement domestic technological solutions for the Armed Forces and the national security system," the press service said.

"Today, the state’s defense capability is directly linked to technological development. Our goal is to shorten the path from idea to the practical implementation of solutions in the armed forces," the press service quoted Kosanov as saying. Darkhan Akhmediyev, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, stated that Defense Tech IT Park "will become a platform for identifying and selecting promising technological projects, supporting developers from conception to prototyping, and preparing solutions for pilot implementation in the armed forces."

At the presentation, developers showcased the capabilities of the new platform and presented innovative projects from domestic IT companies and startup teams in the fields of digital technologies, video surveillance systems, data analytics, telecommunications, and satellite solutions, according to Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry.