Qatari PM urges US, Iran to pursue constructive approach in upcoming talks

DOHA, June 15. /TASS/. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani welcomed the conclusion of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran and expressed hope that both sides would adopt a constructive approach during upcoming negotiations.

"We look forward to all parties engaging in the forthcoming negotiations in a positive and constructive spirit that will help consolidate this progress and build upon it," the head of the Qatari government wrote on X.

He also thanked Pakistan and all international actors who contributed to reaching the agreements. "The State of Qatar will remain a steadfast supporter of these efforts and of all endeavors aimed at strengthening security and stability at the regional and international levels through dialogue and peaceful means," the prime minister stressed.

Earlier, CNN reported, citing a diplomatic source, that Qatari mediators had left Tehran after 17 hours of intensive negotiations. According to the source, separate preparatory meetings with US and Iranian representatives will take place in Doha this week ahead of the signing of a final agreement in Switzerland.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi previously stated that the sides will use the 60-day ceasefire period to discuss sanctions relief for Tehran, Iran’s nuclear program, the country’s reconstruction and economic development, as well as mechanisms for monitoring compliance with commitments.