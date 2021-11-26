Ministry of Emergency Situations confirms 46 miners died at Listvyazhnaya mine

GRAMOTEINO /Kemerovo Region/, November 26. /TASS/. Miners and rescuers that were at the Listvyazhnaya mine since Thursday, were unable to survive due to the lack of oxygen and high concentration of poisonous gases, Kemerovo Militarized mountain rescue squad commander Yuri She told journalists.

"We also had a tragedy yesterday: six rescuers died. It is impossible to speak about anyone’s survival in the gas atmosphere that is currently present at the emergency area," She said.

He explained that the carbon monoxide, which could be also absorbed through skin, is extremely dangerous for people in the mine.

"Trained rescuers fall in their tracks. They feel bad," She explained.

On Thursday morning, the rescuers received a smoke alarm from the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Belovsky District of Kuzbass. Rescuers and medics were dispatched to the site. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there were 287 miners in the mine at the moment of the incident. A total of 239 people were evacuated. According to the latest reports, 52 people died, including 6 rescuers.

The mine’s director, his deputy and the disaster area supervisor have been detained by the law enforcement. A three-day mourning starting on November 26 was declared in the region.