Russian air defense forces monitoring Siberian airspace

TOMSK, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense forces are continuously monitoring Siberia’s airspace and remain on full combat readiness, according to the website of the Russian presidential plenipotentiary envoy to the Siberian Federal District.

It was previously reported that Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) struck Omsk. A drone danger regime was introduced in the Omsk and Novosibirsk Regions.

"The drone alert has been cancelled. Air defense forces located within the [Siberian Federal] District are constantly tracking the airspace and are on full combat readiness," the statement reads.

The consequences of the attack on an oil refinery in Omsk are being evaluated, according to reports. No employees were injured in the attack on the oil refinery. The competent services are carrying out restoration operations. Citizens are advised to immediately call 112 if they spot a flying drone. Photos and videos of drones should only be shared with competent authorities. Sharing such materials on social media is unacceptable, as it could help the enemy adjust its actions and repeat the attack. In some regions of the Russian Federation, this carries administrative and criminal liability.