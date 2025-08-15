United States will introduce tariffs on steel, semiconductors in next two weeks — Trump

ANCHORAGE, August 15. /TASS/. Washington will introduce tariffs on imports of steel and semiconductors during the coming fortnight, President Donald Trump told reporters.

"I'll be setting tariffs next week and the week after on steel and on, I would say, chips and semiconductors," Trump said.

"I am going to have a rate that is going to be lower at the beginning," the US leader noted. "That gives them [foreign companies - TASS] a chance to come in and build, and very high after a certain period of time. And if they don't build here [in the United States - TASS], they have to pay a very high tariff," Trump added.

On April 2, the US leader announced the introduction of customs tariffs for products from 185 countries and territories. On August 1, Trump signed the executive order setting tariffs from 15% to 41% in respect of more than sixty countries and the European Union. Tariffs came into force on August 7.