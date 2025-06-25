Russia’s cumulative gas production down 3.5% in 5M to 289 bcm — Rosstat

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s cumulative production of gas (natural and associated petroleum gas) fell by 3.5% in January-May 2025 year-on-year to 289 bln cubic meters (bcm), the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In particular, natural gas production amounted to 246 bln cubic meters in the reporting period, down by 3.1% in annual terms. In May, output equaled 44 bcm, which is 7.1% lower than in April 2025, and 0.3% higher than in March 2024.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production totaled 14.2 mln tons in January-May, down by 4.8% compared with the same period in the previous year. In May, LNG production equaled 2.8 mln tons, which is 5.5% lower than in May 2024, and 4.6% higher than in April 2025.

Associated petroleum gas output fell by 5.4% in the period to 43 bln cubic meters.