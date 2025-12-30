Afghani injures five people with crowbar in English hospital — police

LONDON, December 30. /TASS/. An Afghan-born man armed with a crowbar has injured five people in a hospital in the north-west of England, the Merseyside County Police said in a statement.

The police said that the 20-year-old man went to the hospital in the town of Newton-le-Willows to request an appointment, but was declined and asked to leave. He then became agitated and damaged the reception desk and assaulted people nearby.

"The male, who is originally from Afghanistan, has been arrested on suspicion of five counts of Section 18 wounding, affray and criminal damage. He has been taken to a police station in Merseyside and remains in custody," the police said in a statement. The victims are being treated in the hospital, there is no threat to their lives.