SOFIA, December 30. /TASS/. The outgoing Bulgarian government has granted the Sofia Metro an exception to receive Russian spare parts, despite the current EU sanctions, the government press service said. The exception will be valid until March 31, 2027.

"Some of the metro train systems that ensure train safety, control and real-time diagnostics of car equipment, and fire detection and extinguishing are Russian-made. The spare parts required for them are strictly specific and cannot be replaced with equipment from another manufacturer, which is why the government has granted an exception to allow the supply of original spare parts," the statement said.

The Sofia Metro carries over 400,000 passengers daily.