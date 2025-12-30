Unipro completes upgrade of power unit at Surgutskaya plant

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Unipro has completed the upgrade of power generating unit No. 4 of the Surgutskaya regional power plant 2, the energy company said.

The plant underwent replacement of the turbine generator and electrical equipment, and the power generating unit was overhauled. "According to results of the completed upgrade, the plant received the turbine unit with the installed capacity increased to 830 MW, the renewed lifetime, the new service life of forty years, and the increased time between repairs," the company noted.

Unipro is currently upgrading seven combined heat and power unit with the capacity of each above 800 MW as part of generating facilities upgrade. The company will start upgrading one more power unit at the regional power plant by the end of 2026.