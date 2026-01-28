Russian stock market with major indices posting gains

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.24% to 2,788.01 points at the close of the main trading session on Wednesday, while the dollar-denominated RTS index gained 0.61% to 1,151.6 points. The yuan advanced by 2 kopecks to 10.94 rubles.

"The MOEX index mostly traded slightly higher in midweek, at one point updating its January highs. On the geopolitical front, there has been a certain lull, but attention was drawn to positive remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding his expectations for the negotiating process on Ukraine," stock market expert at BCS World of Investments Alexander Shepelev said.

Equity market

According to Finam Financial Group analyst Magomed Magomedov, the top gainers on the stock market were Seligdar shares (+6.28%), Positive Group (+4.42%), Mechel preferred shares (+3.74%), Surgutneftegas (+2.44%), MMK (+2.85%), and Nornickel (+1.4%).

The biggest decliners, he said, were Woosh Holding (-1.4%), Samolet (-1.04%), Unipro (-0.92%), and Lukoil (-0.89%).

Outlook for January 29

BCS World of Investments forecasts the MOEX index in the range of 2,720-2,820 points on January 29.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to fluctuate between 2,700 and 2,800 points on Thursday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan is 75-77 rubles, 90-92 rubles, and 10.8-11.3 rubles, respectively.

Tsifra Broker also noted that the balance of risks in the market continues to favor a moderate strengthening of the ruble toward the December 2025 highs, given relatively high oil prices and, more importantly, high yields on ruble-denominated fixed-income instruments.