LONDON, January 27. /TASS/. The number of British military personnel in Ukraine who provide security for the embassy in Kiev and are involved in military operations has increased since the Labor Party came to power in July 2024, said Defense Secretary John Healy.

"We have a number of UK personnel in Ukraine, they are providing support to the embassy and they are providing support to Ukraine in its defense," he told the defense committee of the House of Commons (lower house) of the British parliament. "This has been the case since we reopened the defense section in April 2022. Since the election [in July 2024], that number has grown. We continue to step up UK support at Ukraine’s request."

Russian ambassador to London Andrey Kelin told TASS earlier that Britain was involved in the conflict in Ukraine, perhaps deeper than any other NATO member country. He said that the presence in Ukraine of special forces, instructors, and military specialists involved in the launch of long-range Storm Shadow missiles had been officially confirmed.