Lavrov hopes war against Iran will not undermine nuclear non-proliferation principles

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hopes the war against Iran will not undermine the foundations of non-proliferation principles.

"I hope very much that the current war against Iran will not undermine the foundations of non-proliferation principles. It is already being loudly said that by proclaiming the goal of depriving Iran of nuclear weapons, in fact the United States and Israel can encourage the nuclear arms race, because there are more and more examples proving that if you have no nuclear weapon, you can be treated as one chooses," he said at a roundtable with ambassadors.

"I do not want to end on a pessimistic note, so I would emphasize again, the time is ripe for a frank and honest conversation, so that we would not learn in the morning that instead of the intended negotiations war has begun, although everyone heard that negotiations will be continued, and that there should be no such surprises turning into very serious consequences not only for those who attack, and not only for those attacked, but for all, for the global economy," Lavrov added.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.