Kremlin spokesman says Russia not discussing lists of Ukraine-related documents

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia believes that Ukraine talks should continue behind closed doors and is not discussing any specific documents, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We aren’t discussing any lists of documents," he said, commenting on Kiev’s allegations that there would be two "peace treaties." "We believe that everything should be done discreetly behind closed doors, which is what is happening now," Peskov added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga claimed earlier that two separate documents would be signed to resolve the conflict through Washington’s mediation.

The Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi hosted Russia-US-Ukraine talks on January 23-24. Moscow’s delegation was led by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, while the Ukrainian delegation was headed by Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. Vladimir Zelensky announced on January 26 that another trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi was set for February 1.