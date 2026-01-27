Angara rockets production to be relocated to Omsk — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Production of Angara family launch vehicles will be relocated to Polyot plant in Omsk, as indicated in the presentation of Dmitry Baranov, the Deputy CEO of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos for rocket projects.

"Production of the Angara launch vehicle will be transferred to Polyot production association (Omsk)," the presentation indicates.

The Angara-A5M launch vehicle is the upgraded version of the Angara-A5 rocket, the presentation reads. In particular, it is equipped with the upgraded RD191M liquid propellant motor with improved characteristics.